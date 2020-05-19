Dick Penner passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020. He was father to Debbie (Dave) Wiens, the late Janet (Kevin) Reid (2007), Kathy (John) Hildebrandt and JoAnne (Paul) Kelly. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of more than 60 years, Elsie (Isaak) (2016). He had 13 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. He is survived by brother John of Brooks Alberta, and five in-laws from the Isaak family. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at the Vineland United Mennonite Home for their excellent care and compassion the last several years. A private family graveside ceremony will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store