Dick Penner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dick Penner passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020. He was father to Debbie (Dave) Wiens, the late Janet (Kevin) Reid (2007), Kathy (John) Hildebrandt and JoAnne (Paul) Kelly. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of more than 60 years, Elsie (Isaak) (2016). He had 13 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. He is survived by brother John of Brooks Alberta, and five in-laws from the Isaak family. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at the Vineland United Mennonite Home for their excellent care and compassion the last several years. A private family graveside ceremony will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved