1952-2020 Passed away peacefully at St. Catharine's General Hospital with his family by his side on March 3rd. Dieter was an avid animal lover and loved his companions, his dogs and cat. He enjoyed his profession in concrete and trucking. He was a kindhearted man who touched many and left too soon. Predeceased by his grandparents August and Johanne Castellini, his parents Edward and Hannelore Rafferty and his brother-in-law Don Sinclair. Survived by his sister Ute Sinclair, brother Gary Rafferty, nephew Richard Hurst (Suzin) and great-nephew James and Dylan Hurst. Our hearts our heavy with his passing. To honor his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Memorial donations may be made to Whispering Hearts Horse Rescue www.whh.rescue.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 6, 2020