(1927-2020) Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the age of 92. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife and true love of almost 70 years, Lena, and his daughters Dianne (Michael) Dittrich and Janice (Ron) Dewberry, grandchildren Lianne (Dave) Mascia, Nicole Dewberry (Zack Kuipery), Tyler (Taylor) Dittrich and Emily Dittrich, and two much loved great-granddaughters Amelia and Selena Mascia. Predeceased by his parents Florindo and Teresa Martin, his brothers Aldo (Flo), Gino (Anita), Eddie and his brother-in-law Achille Paolin. Dino is survived by his sister Lena Paolin, brother Leo (Eda) and extended families. He retired after 50 years as a valued manager for the Brewers Retail stores. He enjoyed summer vacations with his family, winters in Florida going to the dog races and playing slots at the casino. He also enjoyed many sports, having boxed and played baseball in his youth, later coaching little league baseball, and he especially loved watching The Raptors. Dad was outgoing and enjoyed meeting new people. He made friends everywhere he went. One of his favourite things to do was dancing, especially to his favourite song "Blue Spanish Eyes". He was a good dancer, with a style all his own. Those who were lucky to know him will remember him as a genuinely friendly man with a quick sense of humour. He always saw the good in people and never lost that sense of humour. Above all, he cherished his wife and family, and just loved spending time with them, always saying how proud he was of his family and how much he loved them. He also knew how much he was loved in return. We will miss you always. And don't worry Dad, we will always mind our 'Ps and Qs'. Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 12, 2020.