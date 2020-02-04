|
|
(a faithful member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church) - Peacefully at her residence on Monday, February 3, 2020. Dorina (Costanzo) of Thorold in her 62nd year. Beloved wife of Mike LaFratta. Loving mother of Sara (Andrew Muehlenbeck) and Elizabeth (Richard Davidson). Cherished Nonna to Mikayla, Ava and Erik Muehlenbeck. Daughter of Nicola Costanzo and the late Antonietta (Ricci). Sister of Rose Costanzo and Lisa Costanzo (Mike Chandler). Dorina will also be missed by her in-laws, nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Thursday with Vigil Prayers recited at 3:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at OUR LADY OF THE HOLY ROSARY CHURCH, 21 Queen Street South, Thorold, on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Rite of committal at Lakeview Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 4, 2020