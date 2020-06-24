With courage and love, Dolores' valiant fight came to a peaceful end as she was surrounded by her family on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 75. She will be forever loved and missed by her best friend and partner Art Napper, and by her son Bill (Layne) Main. Proud Grandma to her favourite grandchildren, Zachary, Connor (Alicia), and Bradley. Dear sister of Tony (Eileen) Timperio and Frank (Bev) Timperio, and will be missed by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Emiddio and Fortunata Timperio, and by sister Anna (Gerry) Thorne. A special thank you to her health care team in Unit D-Orange Line at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, and to the Walker Family Cancer Centre for their support. Arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). In accordance with Dolores' wishes, cremation has taken place and a family gathering will be held at a later time. Donations given to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared on Dolores's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 24, 2020.