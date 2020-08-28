Passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the age of 87 after a struggle with Alzheimer's. Beloved wife of the late Remigio Minute (2004) and devoted mother of the late Wayne Wall (the late Gloria). Dear sister of Janet Neufeld (the late Gabby). Cherished grandmother of Mandy Boniface (Kenny) and Kyle Kryski (Vicki). Dearest Aunt of Kim Neufeld and Rob Neufeld. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Primo and Fanny Zoia (Montagna). Dolores was a Certified General Accountant and operated The Fine Kettle of Fish with her son Wayne for many years, along with a dedicated staff that she considered family. She was a great cook, an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her husband. The family would like to thank the LHIN, St. Elizabeth Health Care PSW's and Liliya from Paramed for all of their care and compassion. As per Dolores' wishes, cremation followed by a private interment at Fairview Cemetery will take place. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to The Alzheimer Society Niagara Foundation. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com