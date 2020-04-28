Home

Dolores Shearman Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dolores Shearman (Foley) 84, of Niagara Falls, Ontario on April 26, 2020. Dolores aka Del, was born in Cabra West, Dublin, Ireland to the late Patrick John and Kathleen Foley. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Shearman and devoted mother to Alan (Elizabeth), Sandra, Jeanette and Leesa Mitchell (Dave). Proud grandmother of Deirdre Shearman, godmother to Cathy Lynch-Canavan and Kathy Winkler, mom to adopted daughter Teresa Ferraro and aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Loving sister of Marie Hegarty, Barbara Hoare, Annabella Zsamboki, John Foley, Colette Canavan, Yvonne O'Neill, Frank Foley and the late Brian, Patrick and Tony Foley. Fond sister-in-law to Margaret Miller (Shearman) and the late Tommy Shearman. Del loved her Irish family and heritage, vacations to Cape Cod with Paddy, bingo with her gal-pal Judy Stewart and cheering on her Buffalo Bills. Once safe to do so, we hope to hold a celebration of her life early this summer. Our sincere appreciation to the amazing palliative care and hospice doctors, nurses and volunteers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice would be appreciated. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 28, 2020
