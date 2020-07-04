Dolorese TARDIF

Passed away peacefully at her home, on Thursday July 2, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Real Tardif. Loving mother of Diane (Scott) Miller, Robert (Caroline) Tardif, Claude (Brooke) Tardif, Donald Tardif, Lucie (Ernie) McLaughlin and Jacques (Michelle) Tardif. Cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by many other family members and friends. Dolorese and her husband Real were caretakers for the Niagara Girl Guide Camp Kienuka for many years. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. If so desired, donations to Canadian Cancer Society
or charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
. Arrangements entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville 905-774-7277.