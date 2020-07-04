1/1
Dolorese TARDIF
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolorese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at her home, on Thursday July 2, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Real Tardif. Loving mother of Diane (Scott) Miller, Robert (Caroline) Tardif, Claude (Brooke) Tardif, Donald Tardif, Lucie (Ernie) McLaughlin and Jacques (Michelle) Tardif. Cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by many other family members and friends. Dolorese and her husband Real were caretakers for the Niagara Girl Guide Camp Kienuka for many years. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. If so desired, donations to Canadian Cancer Society or charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville 905-774-7277.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ballard Minor Funeral Home
315 Broad Street East
Dunnville, ON N1A 1G4
905-774-7277
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved