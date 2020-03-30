|
The family of the late Domenic De Giuli would like to thank our friends, family and neighbours for their words of comfort, cards, flowers, donations and support during our recent loss. Our thanks to Dr. D. Dargavel and his wife for their compassionate care over the years. We are grateful to the staff at Care Partners and Paramed for their patience and kindness. Special thanks to Renata and Jodi Diodadi from CCAC. Many thanks to Father Joe and Giancarlo Feltrin of St. Ann's for a lovely mass. Heartfelt thanks to the pallbearers Adam, T. J., Joe and Rob De Giuli. We would like to express our gratitude to Patterson Funeral Home, to Ed, Clayton, and all the staff, for the excellent service they provided. Oliva De Giuli and family
