Domenico DeGIULI Obituary
Passed away suddenly at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of 65 years to Olivia (nee Caracci). Cherished father of Nick (Shelley) DeGiuli and Carla (Steve) Shadoff, loving grandpa of Adam (Bernadette), Thomas 'TJ' (Jamie), Shannon (Jeff), Rachel and Michael and great-grandpa of Lacey, Ava, Lauren, Nicholas, Ethan and Myles. Dear brother-in-law of Edda DeGiuli. Predeceased by his siblings Giulio DeGiuli, Loreta (the late Giuseppe) Caracci and Pietro (the late Lucia) DeGiuli. Friends are invited to call the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A private Funeral Mass will be held Friday at St. Ann's Church, followed by the Rite of Committal at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mr. DeGiuli, memorial contributions may be made to Heart Niagara, and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 18, 2020
