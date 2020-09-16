1/
Domenico GUGLIELMI
Passed away peacefully after battling cancer, surrounded by family, at the Welland Hospital on Monday, September 14, 2020 in his 80th year. Survived by his wife Vincenza and his children Linda (Dave Szafran), Marco (Jennifer), Michael (Amy). Nonno will be fondly remembered by his loving grandchildren Simon, Brandon, Michaela, Sabrina and Amelia. Also survived by his siblings Ettore, Alba, Arduino, Aquilina (Angelo), Lina and Vincenza; in-laws Emilia Guglielmi, Bruno and Emilia Lostracco, Rita Ventresca, Betty Ventresca and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Pasquale and Francesca Guglielmi and in-laws Gino and Yolanda Ventresca, brother Franco Guglielmi, in-laws Marta Guglielmi, Erminio Petrella, Ida Guglielmi, Stefano Aqueci, Guido Zottola, Gentile Ventresca and Domenic Ventresca. Domenico was born in Campo di Fano, Italy, and immigrated to Canada in 1962. He worked in construction, at INCO and GM where he retired after 25 years. He took pride in his life long commitment of taking care of his family. Domenico spent countless hours in his garden and was always helping out his neighbours and family. In his wishes, Domenico wanted to thank Bruno and Emilia Lostracco for helping him throughout his illness. Special thanks to the Paramed Health Service nurses Colleen, Trina and Jacklyn who came to the house everyday. Also a very special thank you to the nurses in the Emergency Department at the Welland Hospital that tended to him during his final days. You are invited to join the family in viewing a live broadcast of the Funeral Service via Livestream service beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Friday September 18 using this link http://distantlink.com/dlm67.html PASSWORD: Arbor2020. Donations can be made to St. Mary Roman Catholic Church or the Sisters of the Sacred Heart. Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 16, 2020.
