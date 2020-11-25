Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 75. Cherished husband of 31 years to Sandra Diodati (nee Bidvar) and loving father of Greg Diodati (Louis) and Adam Diodati. He will be fondly missed by his sister Sharon (Jim) Duford, sister-in-law Sheri (Robert) Sunstrum, uncle Jim Sr. (Maryanne) Diodati, aunt Nickie Diodati as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Thank you to Gene Rosiana and Tim Moraldo for being like brothers to him. He loved you both. Predeceased by his father Dominic (1996), mother Elizabeth (nee Rosina) (2014) and brother Anthony (2005). Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com