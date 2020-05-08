Dominico GRIMALDI
Passed away peacefully at Woodlands of Sunset on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the age of 93. Reunited with his loving wife of over 67 years, Katie Grimaldi. Loving father of Dennis, Connie (Gary), Anita and Ralph (Sandy). Cherished grandfather of Rob, Jessica, Anthony and Leanna and proud great grandfather of Olivia and Tamara. He will be sadly missed by his sister Rose Hardy and sister-in-law Georgia (Pericak) Stormes. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Joe and Benny and his sister Mary Bruno. Dominic was a fire fighter for the Welland Fire Department for 27 and a half years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. Private funeral has taken place with Rite of Committal in the family plot at Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland On line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.Sorry for the loss of your dad.Ron and Denice.
Ron Mantesso
Friend
May 8, 2020
Thinking of you during this sad time. So sorry for the loss of your Dad, but your wonderful memories of him will always stay in your heart. Sincerely, With love, Dave & Lorraine.
Lorraine White
Friend
