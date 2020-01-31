Home

On January 29, 2020, Don Campbell, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. He will be dearly missed by his wife Mary-Lou, daughters Cathy Preece (Craig), Mary-Jo Montalban, grandchildren Megan (Sean), Kailey (Aaron), Kieran (Natalie), great-grandson Lincoln, step-daughters Victoria, Mylene (Perry), Susan (Ernie), and their children. Predeceased by his first wife Sylvia (1995), brother Neil (2006) and son-in-law Rex (2020). He proudly served on town council for two terms. Owner of Campbell's Boats (Jordan Harbour) for almost 40 years. Don's happiest times were spent with family, skiing whether it be in Ellicottville, Whistler or Lake Louise or on his various fishing and hunting trips. Family will receive friends on Friday, January 31st at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St. Vineland from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Memorial Service on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel. Reception to follow in the Tallman Fireside Room. Donations to Heart & Stroke would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 31, 2020
