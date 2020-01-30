Home

Peacefully, at St. Charles Village, on Monday, January 27, 2020, Don Doddridge in his 94th year. Beloved husband of Marjorie. Dear father of Terry Stallwood (Mary), Wendy Pitkin (Eric) and Dave Doddridge (Joanne). Sadly missed by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Ross Dodridge (Marie). Friends will be received at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (2000 Merrittville Hwy, Thorold) on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a service being held in the funeral home Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. The family wish to express their sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of St. Charles Village for their care and compassion. Donations to the Open Arms Mission would be appreciated by the family. Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 30, 2020
