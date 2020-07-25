Don Hetherington Obituary Draft Don Hetherington lived with a zest for life, a ready laugh, and a positive approach that earned him the nickname "Mr. Disney." He had a singular love of music, which led him to his first career in radio, before he and Anne, his wife of 36 years, established Landon Morgan, a recruiting firm they ran for nearly 30 years. Don was a real character, with a quirky humour and a keen interest in everyone he met. He had a passion for sailing, whether with family, friends, or Anne and Bella the Pup, whether on local lakes or distant waters. He and Anne shared many travel adventures, from Bali to Italy, but Bermuda was his favourite destination ? other than home. He enjoyed photography, cooking, and volunteering. His generosity with his time and talents helped many charitable organizations in Niagara. He was active in Rotary for about two decades, including a term as President. Don is survived by his wife Anne, his parents, Stan and Jackie Hetherington, his sister Debbie (Martin) Van Dyk, his brother, Gord (Cathy) Hetherington and numerous other family members. Don is predeceased by his parents-in-law, Kerry and Grace Brimblecombe, his sister-in-law Cathy, his aunt Pauline and uncles Harold and Stuart. He battled a difficult illness with his customary good humour, and he departed peacefully. Don was a great believer in kindness, and he made everything fun. His recent death is a great loss to a great many people, and he will be deeply missed. A private service is planned for immediate family, with a more Don-like Celebration of Life at a later time. For those who plan to honour Don with a charitable donation, he was a staunch supporter of Community Care and the United Way, and would be appreciative of a donation to any charity of your choice
.