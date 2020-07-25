Don HETHERINGTON

Please accept my deepest condolences, as I am very saddened to hear this news. I work at TD on Queen Street and spent many hours (when it was quiet) having conversations with Don about all his amazing adventures. He made me promise him I would start to travel, and would check on me to see if I had booked anything. In the last 3 years I was happy to be able to tell him of my adventures and plans for future travel. I will miss not having him stop in and share a story or two, or three! :( Michelle McKinnon

Michelle McKinnon

Acquaintance