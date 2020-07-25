1/1
Don HETHERINGTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Hetherington Obituary Draft Don Hetherington lived with a zest for life, a ready laugh, and a positive approach that earned him the nickname "Mr. Disney." He had a singular love of music, which led him to his first career in radio, before he and Anne, his wife of 36 years, established Landon Morgan, a recruiting firm they ran for nearly 30 years. Don was a real character, with a quirky humour and a keen interest in everyone he met. He had a passion for sailing, whether with family, friends, or Anne and Bella the Pup, whether on local lakes or distant waters. He and Anne shared many travel adventures, from Bali to Italy, but Bermuda was his favourite destination ? other than home. He enjoyed photography, cooking, and volunteering. His generosity with his time and talents helped many charitable organizations in Niagara. He was active in Rotary for about two decades, including a term as President. Don is survived by his wife Anne, his parents, Stan and Jackie Hetherington, his sister Debbie (Martin) Van Dyk, his brother, Gord (Cathy) Hetherington and numerous other family members. Don is predeceased by his parents-in-law, Kerry and Grace Brimblecombe, his sister-in-law Cathy, his aunt Pauline and uncles Harold and Stuart. He battled a difficult illness with his customary good humour, and he departed peacefully. Don was a great believer in kindness, and he made everything fun. His recent death is a great loss to a great many people, and he will be deeply missed. A private service is planned for immediate family, with a more Don-like Celebration of Life at a later time. For those who plan to honour Don with a charitable donation, he was a staunch supporter of Community Care and the United Way, and would be appreciative of a donation to any charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 25, 2020
Please accept my deepest condolences, as I am very saddened to hear this news. I work at TD on Queen Street and spent many hours (when it was quiet) having conversations with Don about all his amazing adventures. He made me promise him I would start to travel, and would check on me to see if I had booked anything. In the last 3 years I was happy to be able to tell him of my adventures and plans for future travel. I will miss not having him stop in and share a story or two, or three! :( Michelle McKinnon
Michelle McKinnon
Acquaintance
July 25, 2020
Don was generous with his time and positive volunteer with a sense of community service while he lived in Heritage Village Vineland. My kind thoughts go to those who are deeply affected and I hope the good memories of shared times will be of some comfort.
David Brown
Acquaintance
July 25, 2020
Anne and family, I’m so sorry to hear of Don’s passing.
Please accept my deepest condolences .
Cathy (Glover) Bye
Friend
July 25, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Don. We have such fond memories of working in radio with Don and at many social gatherings outside of work. He was always a great conversationalist with a tremendous wit.
Murray and Jill Moffatt
Murray and Jill Moffatt
Friend
July 25, 2020
Anne, Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Wayne Farrow
Friend
July 25, 2020
I write this with a heavy heart and my deepest condolences. I have only the fondest memories of Don both from High School and after. We shared some great times and will never forget his humor and enthusiasm for life.
Anne, my heart is with you and I'm so sorry for your loss. I always thought you were such a sweet and joyous person and Don was very fortunate to have you in his life. God bless.
Steve Allen
Friend
July 25, 2020
Anne, please accept our most sincere condolences, we are so sorry to hear this sad news about Don
Eric and Suzie Allan
Suzie Neff Allan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved