Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Don MAGILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don MAGILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don MAGILL Obituary
Passed away at The St. Catharines General Hospital on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Loving husband of Maureen. Devoted father to David, Laurie and Adam Gelinas and Donna Magill. Grandfather to Ryan Gelinas. Don was well known in the business sector and was well liked by all who knew him. Our sincere thank you to the Doctors and nurses for the care given to Don. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak a private family service was held. Donations to a would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -