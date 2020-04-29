|
|
Passed away at The St. Catharines General Hospital on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Loving husband of Maureen. Devoted father to David, Laurie and Adam Gelinas and Donna Magill. Grandfather to Ryan Gelinas. Don was well known in the business sector and was well liked by all who knew him. Our sincere thank you to the Doctors and nurses for the care given to Don. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak a private family service was held. Donations to a would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 29, 2020