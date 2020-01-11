|
|
HAPPY 70TH BIRTHDAY, DON Is there a party up in Heaven To celebrate today Did angels frost a cake for you Or sing to start your day? Please know we're thinking of you, Don As we go throughout each day. This day is very special though Because it's your Birthday. We wish so much you were here with us, Honey, to celebrate your Birthday. We speak of you every day and remind each other of the funny things you would say or do but Life is not the same without you here with us. How we wish we could turn back time. Love always and never, ever forgotten Rae, Patrick and Myah. Donny, Sandra, Audra, Deklen xoxo
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 11, 2020