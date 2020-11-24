Peacefully on November 21, 2020 Donald Lapointe passed away at the age of 73. Loving father of Mike (Linda) and Donny (Helen). Dear brother of Roger (Theresa), Delphis, Michael, Doreen (late Robert Leblanc), Barbara Ann, Diane and Linda. Predeceased by his parents and siblings. He was a big country music fan. He was a singer and great guitar player. He loved to fish. He also loved wrestling and hockey. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral attendance at the WELLAND FUNERAL HOME is limited to 30 percent building capacity, face masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. RSVP your attendance with the family. For online condolences, please visit our website: www.wellandfuneralhome.com