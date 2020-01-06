|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at St. Catharines General Hospital on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in his 74th year. Loving husband and best friend for 51 years of Ina (nee Ellmen). Dear father of Brad (Andrea), Penny Digweed, and Melanie (Joel) Sandwith. Devoted grandpa of Liam, Brock, Maddy, Luke, and Ava. Survived by siblings Tom (Pat), James, Cathy Jones, and Bob (Rhonda). Also remembered by nieces and nephews, and specials friends whom we consider family. Predeceased by parents William and Olive Digweed, and siblings Susan, Brian, and Donna. Don was born in St. Catharines, and he was a lifelong resident. He met Ina through mutual friends and they married in 1968. Family was very dear to Don. He worked and enjoyed his job as a Steamfitter at Ontario Paper for close to 40 years. After retirement, he took a part-time job at Canadian Tire. He will be missed by many family and friends. Special thanks for care and concern from the doctors and staff in the ICU at the St. Catharines General Hospital, and the staff at the United Mennonite Home. Thanks, also to those who helped Don during the difficult days of his stroke at the Niagara Falls and Shaver hospitals. Friends will be received for visitation at BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara Street, St. Catharines on Tuesday, January 7 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. A service will take place in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation has taken place. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or the United Mennonite Home would be sincerely appreciated. Online condolences at www.butlerniagara.ca