|
|
With heartfelt sadness we announce Donald Carl Knoll passed away peacefully in his 89th year on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Hotel Dieu Shaver, St. Catharines. He leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years Edythe (Toth) and dear children Laurie (Robert) Sodtke and Larry (Shelly). He was a loving grandfather to Shawn (Kristin) Sodtke, Emma and Paige Knoll and special great-grandfather to Lillian Sodtke. Don leaves behind two dear sisters Gertrude Hallborg of Port Colborne and Agnes (Fred) Warner of Beamsville, bother-in-law Roy House, sisters-in-law Betty Douglas, Evelyn Knoll and Frances Toth as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Nora (Gram) Knoll, siblings Alfred, Irving, John, Dorothy Kleine, Sadie House and brothers-in-law George Smid, Ernest Kleine, Barry Douglas, James and Ted Toth, sister-in-law Phyllis Knoll and father and mother-in-law Andrew and Rosie Toth. Don was employed for 35 years at Inco (Vale) in Port Colborne as an accountant and enjoyed his retirement surrounded by his loving family. Many thanks to the various health care professionals who compassionately aided in Don's care throughout the Niagara Region including the LHINS staff, Dr. Arvinte and the health care team at Hotel Dieu Shaver, St. Catharines. A memorial service to honour the life of Don will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a . Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 23, 2020