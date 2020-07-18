It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Don on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the age of 42 years. Forever loved and missed by his mother Edna (nee Sangster) and the late Donald (2013). Beloved brother of April Houser-Wiley (Jeff). Dear uncle of Kelly and Christopher Wiley (Sofia). Great uncle to Brooklyn, Payton, Damian and Chase. Predeceased by his grandparents Helen Sangster and Paul and Muriel Houser. Don will be lovingly missed and remembered by everyone who knew him. Family will receive friends at the PEDLAR FUNERAL HOME, 1292 Pelham Street, Fonthill on Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 7-9 pm. As per the Province of Ontario COVID regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30 % building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our guests and staff. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
