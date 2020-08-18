Deepest condolences to you and your family, I enjoyed the days when I came to your home and assisted you with Don’s care. We had some good laughs with Don’s sense of humour and lately I’ve been thinking of how he had been doing. I’m great full to have had the opportunity to meet you both. May he R.I.P. and you take some well needed time for you .

Lynn - PSW

Lynn McLeod

Friend