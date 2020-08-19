Donald Smith has passed away with his loving wife by his side at Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls on Tuesday, August 4 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of 54 years to Nan (nee Irvine). He was the proud and loving father to Mike (Pat) and Becky Peters (Jeff) and the cherished grandfather of Kate and Michael Peters. He was the dear brother of Doug (Anne) and was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Dave Irvine (Arlene) in 2019 and his parents Don and Mary (2003). He is also survived by nieces and nephews. Don attended Brock University, starting the first year it opened. Later he received of Master of Arts degree in Teaching from Niagara University. During his teaching career, he was the English Department Head at Eastdale, Westlane, and Fort Erie Secondary Schools. He coached basketball and directed many plays. He enjoyed camping, travelling and taking photographs. He found pleasure in writing and had several articles published. Don was a talented musician, playing the cornet, trumpet, and his favourite, the flugelhorn, which he played in a Mandolin Orchestra. He loved fishing, airshows, and model trains. He took great pride in his family, enjoyed attending his grandchildren's events and especially spending time with everyone at the cottage. He was a loving, caring, gentle man of quiet strength and had a keen sense of humour. Don's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Meadows of Dorchester for their care and compassion throughout his stay there and especially to the staff on Villa Fiore during his last days. A special thank you to Bill Hlywka for all the Tim Hortons outings with Don. In keeping with Don's wishes, cremation has taken place and the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to St. David's Anglican Church, Welland, or a charity of your choice
