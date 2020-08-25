Passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family at Northland Pointe, Port Colborne on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Born in Moncton, New Brunswick. Donald served in the Royal Canadian Navy where he met his wife Ruth. Donald worked for the St. Lawrence Seaway from 1964 to 1987 from where he retired. Beloved wife of 66 years of the late Ruth Mitchell (2018). Devoted father of Mary Jane (Haydn) and Philip. Proud grandfather of Daniel. Loving brother-in-law of Beverly Greggio (the late Tony). Also survived by nephew Michael (Jane) and cousins Janie, Wendy (Steve) and Scott. Predeceased by his parents Wilbur and Greta Mitchell. Arrangements entrusted to DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. A private graveside service will be held at Overholt Cemetery, Port Colborne. The family wish to thank the staff of Northland Pointe Harbour Heights for the care during our father's stay. Donations in memory of Donald may be made to Northland Pointe, Port Colborne. Online condolences and guest register available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com