1/1
Donald Corbett Mitchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family at Northland Pointe, Port Colborne on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Born in Moncton, New Brunswick. Donald served in the Royal Canadian Navy where he met his wife Ruth. Donald worked for the St. Lawrence Seaway from 1964 to 1987 from where he retired. Beloved wife of 66 years of the late Ruth Mitchell (2018). Devoted father of Mary Jane (Haydn) and Philip. Proud grandfather of Daniel. Loving brother-in-law of Beverly Greggio (the late Tony). Also survived by nephew Michael (Jane) and cousins Janie, Wendy (Steve) and Scott. Predeceased by his parents Wilbur and Greta Mitchell. Arrangements entrusted to DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. A private graveside service will be held at Overholt Cemetery, Port Colborne. The family wish to thank the staff of Northland Pointe Harbour Heights for the care during our father's stay. Donations in memory of Donald may be made to Northland Pointe, Port Colborne. Online condolences and guest register available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Homes
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davidson Funeral Homes Port Colborne Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved