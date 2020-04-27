Home

Davidson Funeral Homes, Port Colborne Chapel
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
Donald Craig "Cookie" Cook

Donald Craig "Cookie" Cook Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Craig at the Welland Hospital at the age of 69 years. He leaves his wife of 48 years Jennie "Jeannie" (Coers) Cook; his sons Devin (Dionne) and Michael; his fur bud Paddy; his brothers Paul (Diane), Mike (Bonnie) and Scott (Sandra) and his cousin Terry (Heather) Gillespie who was like a brother to him. Craig was predeceased by his father Bill in 2005 and his mother Coy Day in 2019. He will be fondly remembered by his many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Craig was an avid Detroit Red Wings fan and many will remember his years playing hockey, baseball and coaching. He also loved to party. Craig worked for 30 years at Robin Hood Multifood, until it's closing, as the Chief Stationary Engineer. The Cook family wish to thank the staff in the EOR and the 6th Floor of the Welland Hospital for their excellent care. Due to the current situation the family will not be holding a public service. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances to the would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online condolences and guest register available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 27, 2020
