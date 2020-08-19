1/1
Donald Edward LEGGETT
1972 - 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Don Leggett at the Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in his 49th year. Born February 20, 1972 in Port Colborne. He is survived by his wife Sandie and their daughter Alanah, his mother Linda (Kaye) and father Ron (the late Cheryl) and his brother Russell (Liz), his grandmother Irene Stickles (the late Ron), his mother-in-law and father-in-law Dave and Lorrie Landsborough, his sister-in-law Loretta (Joe) Walters and his brother-in-law Steven (Stacy) Landsborough, his nieces and nephews Krystle, Brigitte, Kelsi, Jonathen and Grayson. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Donald grew up in Sherkston and graduated from Port Colborne High School. He owned and operated a very successful business in Niagara Falls. Cremation has taken place. A private funeral service will be held at the Davidson Funeral Home, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (To view live service, click Funeral Webcast tab on Don's tribute page). Due to current Government COVID-19 regulations, ALL IN ATTENDANCE MUST WEAR A FACE MASK AND MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCING. Interment of ashes will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial donations, if so desired, may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of one's choice. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com "Those who knew Donald even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives"


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 19, 2020.
August 19, 2020
My condolences to the families. Don was true a professional and I watched him work as he installed his countertops , sinks, and valves when he was here at Elmwood Apartments in Niagara Falls. He was a good guy.
Gary Boyd
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
Sandie, you and your family have my most sincere sympathy - Stay strong - Cathy Martin
Cathy Martin
Friend
