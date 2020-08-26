I had lost my soul's companion. A life linked with my own. Everyday I missed her. Now I am no longer alone. Surrounded by the love of his family, on August 24, 2020, Donald Toy, born into this world an only child, (predeceased by his infant brother and sister) left behind a legacy that could not be matched. At the age of 84, Donald is now reunited with the love of his life and best friend, Marian (nee Brennan, 2003). Loving father of Donna Corfield (Peter), Diane Klipich (Wayne), Dale Waters (Kevin), Doreen Watson (the late Steven), Donnie (Michelle), Daniel (Sylvie), David (Andrea), Denise Pearson (Michael), and Darlene Libera (Ryan). Guardian to Mike Brennan and Edward Brennan. Predeceased by his mother Emily and father Ernest. Cherished grandfather to Keith, Melissa, Kristine, Karrie, Wayne Jr., Jesse, Emily, Craig, Stephanie, Steven Jr., Breezanne, Seth, Ireland, Brennan, Heather, Dyan, Dan Jr., Kaysea, Aaron, Michele, Madison, Kennedy, Lauren, Lucas, Ethan and Maddox and their families. He will be missed by his 33 great and great-great-grandchildren. Donald was also a devoted guardian to 75 foster children. Donald will be remembered by the extended Brennan family in the U.S.A. He was proud to be an electrician for more than forty years, spending most of that time with E.S. Fox, as a member of I.B.E.W Local 303. As a proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 479 and the Niagara Memorial Militaires Alumni Drum Corps, Donald will be missed by many. Thank you to Al Zappitelli (Zappi's) for the continued support of our family. Thank you for everything. Thank you for teaching us love, respect, strength and humour. Thank you for having the kindest heart and loving everyone for who they are. Thank you for the family you and Grandma have created, which we are all so proud to be a part of. You will be missed by all. Cremation has taken place. A private family service has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 479. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com