Papa Don passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 79 years. His family would like to acknowledge the excellent care and support provided by all the staff at St. Peter's, particularly in light of the difficult circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic. Don and his wife Ann Marie (nee Hamill) have three children, Tara Lynn, Peter Alexander and wife On Nee Berni and the late Donald Francis III. His six grandchildren - Jessica, Hayley, Alexander, Caleb, Elijah and Sebastian loved him for his humour and will miss his wacky irreverence. Don - the oldest sibling - is survived by his sister Sharon and husband John and brother Brian and wife Sandra. His many cousins, nieces and nephews will miss him. He was a very unique man who was passionate about philosophy, education, politics and equal rights for all of humanity. An idealistic thinker with a kind heart, Don was a very dedicated volunteer with youth sports and the United Way.



