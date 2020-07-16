Don Butticci passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in his 79th year in Peoria, AZ, USA. Don retired from GM in St. Catharines after 33 years of service. Predeceased by his younger siblings Gary and Gail and his first wife Marg, Don is survived by his sons Jim (Ali) and Dean (Tena), grandsons Tony and Vinny Butticci, half-brother Ron Servos, sister Iris (Paddy) Hodge, ex-wife Pat and daughters Fran and Valerie and their families along with several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the charity of your choice
or The Terry Fox Foundation. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.redmountainfuneralhome.com