Peacefully passed away at Meadows of Dorchester Nursing Home in Niagara Falls, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Donnie was in his 87th year, beloved son of the late Neil (Jane) Campbell of Calabogie, Ontario. Predeceased by his wife Ruth (Bottom) and siblings Annie, Allan, Ena, Neil, Harvey, Ella and Jim. He will be missed by his dear sister Lois and also many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends from Calabogie and Niagara Falls. Donnie was a long time employee of Ontario Hydro at Sir. Adam Beck generating station, until his retirement where he continued to keep in touch with many friends. A private family gathering has already taken place at Morse and Son Funeral Home Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com