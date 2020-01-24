|
Don (Bud) Honsberger - In loving memory of a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who passed away one year ago today on January 24th. He had a nature you could not help loving and a heart that was purer than gold, and to those who knew him and loved him, his memory will never grow cold. Forever loved and missed so much by wife Muriel, daughter Sandra (Mark), son Craig, grandchildren Adam (Karishma), Kristen (Kyle), Kendra (CJ) and great-grandchildren Callie, Hadley, Ty and Andee. Miss you so much Pops xo
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 24, 2020