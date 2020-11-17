1926-2020 Passed away peacefully in hospital on November 14th, 2020. Predeceased by Gloria (2013) his wife of 56 years, his parents Percy & Corona, siblings Margery, Edward ("Buddy"), Norman, and Lois. Don is survived by his loving children Robert (Dianne), Becky (André Lalande), his loved and cherished granddaughters Nathalie and Sophie, his loving sister Marilyn Ling (John Penner), along with several nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss him dearly. Born in St. Petersburg, Florida, he lived most of his life in St. Catharines, Ontario. Don proudly served in the SeaBeas (U.S. Navy) in WWII and graduated from Niagara University. After 27 years at Vineland Growers, he became a much-loved school crossing guard. A former athlete, Don's lifelong passions were his garden, playing golf, walking with the Fairview mall-walkers, and watching sports on TV. He moved to Tufford Retirement Manor in 2013 where he enjoyed playing Bingo and daily Exercises. Don was an active member of St. Paul Street (Silver Spire) United Church for most of his life. No Visitation. A Committal/Burial Service will be held at 1p.m. on Thursday Nov 19 at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Due to restriction of guest attendance, please phone Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel to reserve a place for the service 905-684-6346. All visitors must wear a mask and keep a social distance of two meters. The service will be available for live stream at https://m.facebook.com/HulseandEnglish/
for those unable to attend in person. A Memorial Service will be happening at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Silver Spire United Church would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com