1/1
Donald James BRIDGMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With great sadness the family of Donald James Bridgman announces his passing on September 24, 2020 in his 90th year. He leaves behind his wife Judith (Legacy), daughter Dawn Davis (Jim), son Jim and grandchildren Miranda and Zack Davis. Predeceased by a brother Robert Bridgman (1982). Don was an avid fan of his hometown Hamilton Ti-Cats and the Toronto Blue Jays. He worked at General Motors as a process engineer in the foundry for 38 years, retiring in 1986. Many thanks to the staff at Extendicare St. Catharines, especially the recreation department for the outdoor meetings an Facetime. In honour of Dons wishes cremation has take place. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke or the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services Inc. Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Passfield Mortuary Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved