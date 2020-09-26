With great sadness the family of Donald James Bridgman announces his passing on September 24, 2020 in his 90th year. He leaves behind his wife Judith (Legacy), daughter Dawn Davis (Jim), son Jim and grandchildren Miranda and Zack Davis. Predeceased by a brother Robert Bridgman (1982). Don was an avid fan of his hometown Hamilton Ti-Cats and the Toronto Blue Jays. He worked at General Motors as a process engineer in the foundry for 38 years, retiring in 1986. Many thanks to the staff at Extendicare St. Catharines, especially the recreation department for the outdoor meetings an Facetime. In honour of Dons wishes cremation has take place. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke or the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services Inc. Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca