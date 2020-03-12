|
|
Peacefully, with his wife, son and daughter at his side after a brief illness at HHS-General Site on Monday, March 2nd 2020 at 58 years of age. Husband of Patricia Wilson, loving father of Madeline, Patric, Phillip and Dillon. He will be reunited with his late sister, Donia, brother, Dennis, and parents, Telesphore and Marie Marthe. Missed by his sisters; Diane (Donna), Doris (John), Dorothy of the late Ralph Tropea, Dulce, Dominique (Frank) and his brother, Dennis (Barb), as well as his many nieces, nephews and friends. Donald's passions included coaching both soccer and hockey; he loved to fish. He was always the life of the party and was full of laughter and jokes. He will be dearly missed. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 12, 2020