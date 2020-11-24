1/1
Donald LAPOINTE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on November 21, 2020 Donald Lapointe passed away at the age of 73. Loving father of Mike (Linda) and Donny (Helen). Dear brother of Roger (Theresa), Delphis, Michael, Doreen (late Robert Leblanc), Barbara Ann, Diane and Linda. Predeceased by his parents and siblings. He was a big country music fan. He was a singer and great guitar player. He loved to fish. He also loved wrestling and hockey. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral attendance at the WELLAND FUNERAL HOME is limited to 30 percent building capacity, face masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. RSVP your attendance with the family. For online condolences, please visit our website: www.wellandfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved