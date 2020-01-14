Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald PHELPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Leslie PHELPS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Leslie PHELPS Obituary
"Donald Leslie Phelps, 67, of Welland, ON passed away Wednesday January 8, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. Don is survived by his wife Morag of 33 years, sons Joshua (Stacey) Phelps, Jared, daughters Autumn Phelps, Heather Phelps, Hilary Phelps, brother Allan (Linda) Baker, sister Deborah (Basil) Terranova and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Don was a loving and devoted father, husband, grandfather and friend to many. He was the type of man who would go without to take care of his loved ones. He loved adventure and spending time with his family. We would like to thank the paramedics and ER staff at Welland General Hospital for taking care of Don as best they could and making him comfortable in his time of need. We would also like to pass on our thanks to Karen Guttin at Pleasantview Funeral home for all her help and guidance during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, Donations to Heart & Stroke or in his memory would be preferred. The celebration of life will be held on Wednesday January 15th at 13:00 held at St. Andrew's Presbytarian Church on Bald St in Welland, ON"
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -