Passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with Progressive Palsy on July 10, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of 56 years to Patricia Walters. Loving father of Colonee (Greg), Doug (Erica), Deb (Greg), Karen (Brian), and grandchildren Talia, Garett, Darian, Ty, Liam, Alex, Graham, Noah, Quinelle, Kittrah, Emily, Bella, and Jovie. Survived by his brothers and sisters, Tom, Bob, Judy, Dan, Pat, and predeceased by his brothers Bill and Jack. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Daisy. Don will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, and family friends. He worked as a Chartered Accountant for over 40 years, and taught at George Brown College. Don enjoyed spending time at the cottage with family. Your wonderful sense of humour and kind heart will be sadly missed by all who knew you. As per Don's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com