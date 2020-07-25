1949 - 2020 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Don "Rink" Rinker. After a courageous battle, Don passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at the age of 71. He will be greatly missed by Bonnie Stayzer, his children Jennifer (Ted Rienzo) and Ryan Rinker along with their mother Jinny Rinker (Horton), as well as his loving sister Ann Bartlett. Don is predeceased by his son David Rinker, parents Merill and Gertrude Rinker, sister Evelyn and brother Leslie. Don will also be missed by his many great friends, nieces and nephews. For many years, Don worked at John Deere in Welland and continued to tell the stories about his time and friends there for many years after his retirement. His family would like to thank his many at home caregivers, as well as the fabulous nurses, staff and Dr. Scher at the Douglas Memorial Hospital. At this time, there won't be a service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Welland Humane Society.



