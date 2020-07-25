1/1
Donald Merrill RINKER
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1949 - 2020 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Don "Rink" Rinker. After a courageous battle, Don passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at the age of 71. He will be greatly missed by Bonnie Stayzer, his children Jennifer (Ted Rienzo) and Ryan Rinker along with their mother Jinny Rinker (Horton), as well as his loving sister Ann Bartlett. Don is predeceased by his son David Rinker, parents Merill and Gertrude Rinker, sister Evelyn and brother Leslie. Don will also be missed by his many great friends, nieces and nephews. For many years, Don worked at John Deere in Welland and continued to tell the stories about his time and friends there for many years after his retirement. His family would like to thank his many at home caregivers, as well as the fabulous nurses, staff and Dr. Scher at the Douglas Memorial Hospital. At this time, there won't be a service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Welland Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Sandra Haywood(McPherson)
Family
July 25, 2020
Very sorry to hear about the passing of Don. My condolences to the family. I worked with Don at John Deere and enjoyed many good conversations with him.
George Dyson
Coworker
July 25, 2020
July 25 2020.
To the family, condolences for your loss,
Julian Parker-Snedker and Deborah Houghting
Deborah Houghting
Acquaintance
July 25, 2020
Rest In Peace uncle Don. My father told lots of stories of his many adventures in their younger days. Condolences to all the family at this sad time. Cherish the memories. Debbie Rinker (Baber)
Debbie Baber
Family
July 25, 2020
To the family we are so sorry for your loss ❤
Perry and Maxine Ridgewell (London)
Perry &Maxine Ridgewell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved