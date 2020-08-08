Died peacefully on the 7th day of August 2020 at the Port Colborne General Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents Edward Montgomery Henderson and Edna Irene Henderson (née Muir); a brother, Gordon Graham Henderson; and a niece, Janet Catherine Henderson. Born in Niagara Falls on 7th day of November 1936, the family moved to Thorold when his father purchased a pharmacy and founded Henderson's Drug Store in 1939. He started his education at L. G. Lorriman School and Thorold High School - then known as Linwell High School. He attended and graduated from Western University in 1960, where he resided at Huron College, and from the Faculty of Law at the University of New Brunswick. He was called to the bar in New Brunswick in 1963, and he continued to be a member of the New Brunswick Bar for some thirty years. He articled with Borden, Elliot, Kelley & Palmer in Toronto and practiced as a member of that firm after being called to the bar in Ontario in 1965 until his return to Niagara. He was appointed Queen's Counsel in 1982 and practiced law in St. Catharines and Thorold for over fifty-five years. He was proud to run the family farm, which was established in Wainfleet Township in 1855 and included a herd of purebred Holstein Friesen cattle that the family had raised since 1890. He authentically restored the farmhouse, built by his great-grandfather, Elliot Henderson, and one of the oldest farmhouses in the township. In faith, he was a dedicated member of Knox Presbyterian Church, St. Catharines, serving as an elder for over thirty years, as well as serving for many years on the Board of Managers. He was a member of the Colonel John Butler Branch of the UELAC from which he obtained seven UE designations from descendants within the Clement, Caughell, Upper, Misener, Heaslip and Crysler families, and was also a member of the Wainfleet Historical Society. He served on the Board of Directors of the Lincoln County Law Association for twenty years and for many years was a member of the St. Catharines Club. He is survived by his brother, John Elliott Henderson and his wife, Catherine; by his sister-in-law, Heather Henderson; and by his nieces and nephews, Kristin Anne Fox (Iain) and their children Ella and Corson; Andrew Elliot Henderson (Mary Huff) and their children Elliot and John Christian; Kirk Edward Henderson and his children Liam, Ewan and Grace; and Jane Elizabeth Dunn (Joseph) and their children Thomas, Patrick and William, as well as cherished cousins, friends and colleagues. A private family service of interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Wellandport, with a public memorial service to take place at Knox Presbyterian Church in St. Catharines when conditions allow at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Memorial Fund of Knox Presbyterian Church or to the Wainfleet Historical Society. Online Condolences may be left at www.Bocchinfusofh.com