1/
Donald Nelson CHAPMAN
Died peacefully on August 8,2020 in his 95th year after a long, happy life with family, friends and accomplishments. Predeceased by his mother and father Meryl and Clifford Chapman, his brothers Gordon and Neil Chapman. He is loved and remembered by his beloved wife, Isobel, his dear children Reid and Susan, Lisa and Patrick, Gregory and Sarah, and his dear grandchildren, Lloyd, Juliette, Christopher, Ryan and Abigail, and his many cousins, nieces and nephews across Canada. Don was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on November 13, 1925, and spent his youth in Regina, Saskatchewan. He studied Engineering at the University of Saskatchewan and graduated in Architecture from the University of Manitoba. After graduation, he worked in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Toronto, Ontario before establishing his Architectural Practice in Niagara Falls, Ontario in 1953. His firm designed many buildings throughout Southern Ontario including the Niagara Falls Library, many projects for the Niagara Parks Commission, school boards, hospital boards, churches and Public buildings. He had been a member of the Heritage Committee of Niagara-on-the-Lake for 35 years, and a member of the Urban Design Committee since its inception. "I meant to do my work today- But a brown bird sang in the apple tree, And a butterfly flitted across the field, And all the leaves were calling me. And the wind went sighing over the land, Tossing the grasses to and fro, And a rainbow held out his shining hand- So what could I do but laugh and go?" By: Richard Le Gallienne A private family service will take place. Arrangements and messages of condolences may be made through MMORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls In lieu of flowers, for anyone who wishes, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morse & Son Funeral Home
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
