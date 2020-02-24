|
|
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Catherine "Kay" (Wincott). Beloved father of Cindy (Pete) Goupil, Rob (Cathy) Noyes, Todd (Julie) Noyes and Tammy (Terry) Baker, grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 6. He leaves behind his loving dog Dutchess and his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Don is predeceased by son Ty, parents Gordon and Orfa Noyes, sister Mildred (Tom) Burrison, in laws William and Marion Wincott, brothers in law Don and Bud Wincott, sister in law Lois Fabi and niece Luanne Terryberry. Don enjoyed life by playing golf, bowling and being an avid Toronto Maple Leaf fan. His biggest thrill was watching his son and great grandson's horses win stake races. Don worked at the Port Colborne Post Office, Port Colborne News, Hudson Bay Wholesale and was the Founder and Operator of Kay Korner Variety. After retiring, Don's passion began sorting coins at home on his kitchen table for his sons Coins Unlimited business. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. In keeping with Don's request, there will be no funeral service as cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of Don's life at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the or the Steve Ludzik Foundation for Parkinsons c/o the Hotel Dieu Shaver. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 24, 2020