Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald NOYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald NOYES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald NOYES Obituary
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Catherine "Kay" (Wincott). Beloved father of Cindy (Pete) Goupil, Rob (Cathy) Noyes, Todd (Julie) Noyes and Tammy (Terry) Baker, grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 6. He leaves behind his loving dog Dutchess and his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Don is predeceased by son Ty, parents Gordon and Orfa Noyes, sister Mildred (Tom) Burrison, in laws William and Marion Wincott, brothers in law Don and Bud Wincott, sister in law Lois Fabi and niece Luanne Terryberry. Don enjoyed life by playing golf, bowling and being an avid Toronto Maple Leaf fan. His biggest thrill was watching his son and great grandson's horses win stake races. Don worked at the Port Colborne Post Office, Port Colborne News, Hudson Bay Wholesale and was the Founder and Operator of Kay Korner Variety. After retiring, Don's passion began sorting coins at home on his kitchen table for his sons Coins Unlimited business. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. In keeping with Don's request, there will be no funeral service as cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of Don's life at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the or the Steve Ludzik Foundation for Parkinsons c/o the Hotel Dieu Shaver. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -