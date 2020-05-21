Donald Parton Stayzer
October 7, 1926 - May 15, 2020 Peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 Donald passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in his 94th year. Pre deceased by his brothers Eugene and Jack Stayzer and his nephew Rick. He is survived by his nieces Gail, Terri and Jodi and their respective families. Arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services. Cremation has taken place and Donald will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery, Fort Erie at a later date. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 21, 2020.
