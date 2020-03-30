Home

Donald Peter "Barsy" Ceci

At home on Saturday, March 28, 2020 his 91st year. Predeceased by his wife Patricia 'Paddy' (1994), daughters Patricia (Bill) Hitching and Robin (Paul) Dumais. Loved grandfather of Donny and Diana 'DeeDee' (Tom). Great-grandfather of Lyla, Kyle, Summer. Great-great-grandfather of Alyssa, Rylee, Jaelyn. Survived by sister Mary (late Robert) Nelson. Predeceased by parents Ernest and Grace Ceci, stepmother Lena Panicale, brothers Joseph (Colette) Ceci and Amelio Ceci. Don will be missed by his dear friend Helen Lewis and her daughter Diane (Peter). Brother-in-law of Albert (Judy) Wright, Tom (Candy) Wright, Frank (Donna) Wright, Larry (Jean) Wright, and Monica (Tommy) Capone and Owen (Helen) Wright. He will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Don worked at Ontario Paper before his retirement. He was Fire Chief with Thorold South Volunteer Firefighters and a member of the Canadian Corps Unit #44 and The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 17 in Thorold. A private family graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Thorold. If so desired, donations to the would be appreciated by the family and may be made through the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 30, 2020
