On December 29, 2019 Don peacefully passed away in the presence of his family after a brave battle with leukemia. Don will be fondly remembered by his loving wife of 48 years, Jenny Lee (nee Bartlett) and children Tracey Buschlen (Scott Hadlow), Amy Buttar (Clinton) and Matthew (Allison). He deeply cherished time spent with his grandchildren Liam, Shonna, Kyla, Eddie, Charlie, Annika, Vera, Carson and Evelyn. Born in Vineland, ON to Agnes (nee Schmidt) and Abraham Peters, Don was the 11th of 13 children. He loved his siblings and his countless nephews and nieces dearly. Don is survived by siblings Peter, Nettie Wodniski (Ron), Margaret Hughes (Tom), Mary Tomlinson, Linda Dupuis, Ken Hodgins Sr. and Bud Atkinson. Don was very special to anyone he met and will be remembered as a hardworking and compassionate family man. Family and friends will be received at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME, 2000 Merrittville Hwy., Thorold on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. Interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Please share your condolences, photos and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca