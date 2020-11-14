1/1
Donald Ray DICKENS
Passed away peacefully at his Burlington home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 81. Loving and devoted husband of Donna Dickens (nee Henderson) for 53 years. Cherished father of Karen McLean (Rodney) and Jamie Dickens (Kim). Proud grandfather of Jacey, Angus and Murray Dickens, and Ethan and Torey McLean. Predeceased by twin sister Donna Mymryk. Don will also be dearly missed by brother-in-law Gary Henderson (Kathy) and the extended Dickens and Henderson families. Past president and owner of Halton Chemical. Don enjoyed classic vehicles and fast cars. In his retirement he enjoyed golfing with buddies and travelling the globe with Donna and their friends. He was a volunteer at the Museums of Burlington. As per Don's wishes, private cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends once gathering restrictions have lessened. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Don to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Arthritis Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family.www.smithsfh.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
