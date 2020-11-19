on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Loving husband of Elly of 53 years. Loving father of Scott Stewart and Colleen (Tom) Kuehn. Grandpa to Megan, Breanne, T.J., Kali and Eric. Predeceased by his parents, Kenzie & Betty Stewart. Survived by sister Lynne (Ron) Lane and brother Gary Stewart. Dick was a jack of all trades, master of most. Trucking was his life for 20 years before retiring. He loved the travel and meeting new friends. Fishing was a passion. Many thanks to Dr. Tharmabella and the whole Walker Cancer team, LHIN team & St. Elizabeth Health Care, Daryl, Judy, Georgina and the Palliative Care Team. As per Dick's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family interment of ashes will take place at a later date. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
